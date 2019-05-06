Impactiva ropes in Ed Gribbin as Chief Engagement Officer

Impactiva, quality assurance and supply chain solutions provider for the apparel, footwear and accessories sectors, has appointed industry veteran Ed Gribbin as Chief Engagement Officer. In this newly created role, the company said, Gribbin will lead Impactiva’s global business development team and work with brands, retailers and manufacturers globally in the areas of quality optimization, continuous improvement and supply chain innovation.

“During this time of disruptive change in our industry’s supply chain, there is no better person to lead Impactiva’s business development ,” said Jose R. Suarez, Impactiva’s Founder and CEO in a statement, adding, “Ed is a proven transformational leader with the ability to listen to the needs of the new generation of consumers and translate these to the paradigm shift needed on the shop floor. His vision for Industry 4.0 will propel Impactiva as we enter our next chapter of innovation and growth.”

“When I first learned about the next-generation, digital supply chain solutions Jose and his team were building, I knew I wanted to contribute and be a part of what will be a true industry transformation. With Impactiva’s philosophy, vision, focus on education and talented team, I feel that I can help to build a brighter, more transparent future not only for brands, retailers and their customers but also for the millions of artisans who make what we wear,” added Gribbin.