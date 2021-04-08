Implus announces new chief financial officer

Implus LLC, a manufacturer of athletic, fitness and outdoor accessories, has announced the appointment of Kyle Macemore as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

In the role, Macemore will lead the company’s global finance, accounting, and legal practices.

“As CFO, Kyle will drive the delivery of the company's near term business objectives, partner the global leadership team to manage risk and compliance, and strengthen the company's long term growth and financial performance,” the company said in a release.

Macemore has 25 years of finance, accounting, and operational experience in private equity and publicly traded corporations. He joins Implus from LMG Holdings, where he served as CFO. Prior to that, he held the same role at Charles & Colvard.

“I am pleased to welcome Kyle to our leadership team,” said Implus CEO Michael Polk. “He brings a diverse skill set to the company including strong analytics, communication, leadership, and project management abilities. I am confident he will be a valuable partner in helping us unlock value creation and sharpening the company's performance.”

Macemore, who will also serve on Implus' Executive Committee, said: “I am excited to join the talented leadership team at Implus," said Kyle. "Implus has a portfolio of impressive, industry-leading brands and I look forward to working with the team further strengthen the company's financial growth.”