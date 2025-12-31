In memoriam: Remembering the fashion industry figures we lost in 2025

Every year, the fashion world welcomes new talent and established names. Unfortunately, we must also say goodbye to individuals who have had a lasting impact on the industry. FashionUnited pays tribute to the fashion professionals who passed away globally in 2025.

January: designer Rosita Missoni, photographer Oliviero Toscani

Rosita Missoni, co-founder of the famous Italian fashion house Missoni, has passed away at the age of 93. Together with her husband Ottavio, she laid the foundation for the iconic label known for its colourful knitwear patterns.

Oliviero Toscani, the Italian photographer behind the iconic images of Benetton, has passed away at the age of 82. Toscani broke with convention and combined fashion campaigns with social themes, through which he gained worldwide recognition. His work permanently changed the way fashion and advertising intersect.

February: retail expert Christina Johansson

Christina Johansson, a former board member at e-retailer About You, has passed away at the age of 59. Johansson was praised for her strategic vision and leadership within the European e-commerce platform, where she significantly strengthened the brand's growth and positioning.

April: retail king Darshan Mehta

Indian retail magnate Darshan Mehta has passed away at the age of 63. Mehta was known as the “retail king” of India and built Landmark Group into one of the country's largest retail networks. His legacy lies in expanding modern retail infrastructure in South Asia.

June: entrepreneur Kees de Waal, leader Leonard A. Lauder

Fashion entrepreneur and the founder of the HIJ chain, which later became WE Fashion, Kees de Waal has passed away at the age of 103. He opened his first fashion store in 1962 and laid the foundation for one of the most well-known Dutch fashion chains. His entrepreneurship strongly influenced menswear in the Netherlands.

Former CEO and chairman emeritus of Estée Lauder Companies, Leonard A. Lauder, has passed away at the age of 92. Lauder transformed the family business into a global beauty and fashion conglomerate. He was also known for his philanthropic commitment to art and healthcare. His influence on luxury beauty and fashion is felt worldwide.

September: designer Giorgio Armani, retail expert Olaf Zwijnenburg, entrepreneur Francesco Trapani

Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91. Armani was known for his timeless elegance and revolutionary “power suits”. He built a global empire and influenced both international catwalks and the business world with his minimalist luxury.

Retail expert Olaf Zwijnenburg has passed away at the age of 56. He played a key role in fashion and retail strategy. He advised various brands on growth, digitalisation and international expansion, making him a valued voice in the industry.

Former CEO of Bulgari, Francesco Trapani, has passed away at the age of 68. Trapani was known for his visionary leadership in the luxury sector and his contribution to Bulgari's international expansion, leaving a lasting mark on the luxury industry.

November: designer Paul Costelloe, textile entrepreneur Theo Dietz, designer Pam Hogg, designer Marina Yee

Irish fashion designer Paul Costelloe has passed away at the age of 80. He became known for his elegant designs and his work for royals and celebrities, exerting a long-lasting influence on British and international fashion.

Textile entrepreneur and investor Theo Dietz has passed away at the age of 72. He founded Joint Services International, through which he distributed O’Neill, and invested in brands such as Brunotti and Vilebrequin. In doing so, he helped shape the Dutch textile and fashion market.

Scottish punk-rock fashion designer Pam Hogg has passed away at the age of 69. Hogg was known for her rebellious, bold designs that helped shape the British punk and subculture of the 80s and 90s. Her creativity inspired generations of designers and artists.

Belgian fashion designer and member of the Antwerp Six, Marina Yee, has passed away at the age of 67. She was praised for her avant-garde style and her contribution to the international recognition of Antwerp fashion. Her work remains a source of inspiration for young designers.

December: designer Antony Price

British fashion designer Antony Price, known for his work for rock musicians and iconic fashion in the music industry, has passed away at the age of 80. He put fashion on the map within the rock scene and worked for artists such as David Bowie and Mick Jagger.