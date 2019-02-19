In pictures: Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019)

When Karl Lagerfeld moved from Hamburg to Paris at the age of 14, little did he know that he would become one of the most iconic names in the history of fashion. As the world mourns his passing at the age of 85 today, FashionUnited gathers images of the life and work of the celebrated designer.

A young Karl Lagerfeld showing one of his designs at International Wool Secretariat

Image: DPA

Karl Lagerfeld in a photo taken at the beginning of his career at Chloé

Image: Jean-Régis Roustan / Roger-Viollet

Karl Lagerfeld backstage during his first Chanel show

Image: Pierre Guillaud / AFP

Karl Lagerfeld in the year 2000

Image: Toru Yamanaka / AFP

Karl Lagerfeld in 2017 upon receiving the Medal of the City of Paris

Image: Hendrik Ballhausen / DPA

Karl Lagerfeld beside his right arm Virginie Viard, who is set to succeed him at Chanel

Image: Bertrand Guay / AFP

The last time Karl Lagerfeld was photographed in public

Image: Angela Weiss / AFP