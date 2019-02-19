In pictures: Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019)

- AFP |
When Karl Lagerfeld moved from Hamburg to Paris at the age of 14, little did he know that he would become one of the most iconic names in the history of fashion. As the world mourns his passing at the age of 85 today, FashionUnited gathers images of the life and work of the celebrated designer.
A young Karl Lagerfeld showing one of his designs at International Wool Secretariat
Image: DPA
Karl Lagerfeld in a photo taken at the beginning of his career at Chloé
Image: Jean-Régis Roustan / Roger-Viollet
Karl Lagerfeld backstage during his first Chanel show
Image: Pierre Guillaud / AFP
Karl Lagerfeld in the year 2000
Image: Toru Yamanaka / AFP
Karl Lagerfeld in 2017 upon receiving the Medal of the City of Paris
Image: Hendrik Ballhausen / DPA
Karl Lagerfeld beside his right arm Virginie Viard, who is set to succeed him at Chanel
Image: Bertrand Guay / AFP
The last time Karl Lagerfeld was photographed in public
Image: Angela Weiss / AFP