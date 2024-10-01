In The Style founder Adam Frisby exits company

Adam Frisby, the founder of In The Style (ITS), has announced his departure from the fast fashion e-tailer after previously stepping down from his prior chief executive officer position at the end of 2023.

Frisby, who founded the company 11 years ago, made the revelation in an Instagram post, where he said that the decision to exit hadn’t been an easy one and that he had tried his “hardest to continue to make things work” since handing over the helm role.

It is unclear what the reason is for Frisby’s departure, however, the company has continued to tackle declining revenues in the months since it was taken over by Baaj Capital for 1.2 million pounds.

At the time of the acquisition in early 2023, ITS had been undergoing a strategic review amid reports of a challenging period that led to the lowering of its profit guidance.

As such, the company agreed to sell its operating subsidiary, In The Style Fashion Limited (ITSFL), to UK-based Baaj Capital in a deal that also saw Frisby take on an equity position in the newly formed ITS Holding 2023 Limited, established for the purpose of the sale.

Prior to this, Frisby had returned to the CEO position in 2022 to oversee a strategic review, after serving for some time as chief brand officer.

Frisby looks ahead to 'next journey'

He then let go of the helm position in December 2023 when ITS was said to have “turned a corner” and was now “back to profitability and doing so well”.

For the year to March 2023, ITS continued to report declining revenues, with the company’s income dropping 19.8 percent year-over-year throughout the period.

At the time, the company cited “well documented industry peer performance” and the impact of the UK’s cost-of-living crisis as the cause. It is currently unclear how the company is performing in the present financial year.

In his outgoing statement, Frisby thanked the ITS team and its customers for playing a part in the brand, which he said was his “proudest life achievement”.

Frisby concluded: “Although I am gutted to be walking away, this definitely isn’t the end of me in business, and when the time is right I look forward to taking you all every step of the way with me on the next journey.”