In The Style names Perrie Sian its first creative director

Fast fashion label In The Style (ITS) has revealed that influencer Perrie Sian is to become the brand’s first creative director.

Sian first started working with ITS in 2021, when she notably only had 100,000 followers on Instagram before building up her network to now stand at 1.3 million followers.

Her selection comes after Sian’s regular collaborations with the brand – for which there has been 24 to date — continued to receive strong responses from consumers, with ITS stating on its own Instagram that her recent Dubai drop sold over 18,000 units in 15 minutes.

Sian has also been working with the company’s chief executive officer Adam Frisby on aiding in the launch and development of ITS’ own brand FITS, which was unveiled in September last year as a line dedicated to wardrobe staples.

Sian’s appointment follows 24 collaborations with ITS

On his own Instagram, Frisby welcomed Sian to the role, adding: “Her work ethic since she started with the brand has been incredible and she’s been brilliant to work with over the last two years.

“I know this has been a huge dream of hers since the start so it feels very special to now share this announcement.”

Frisby further noted that Sian’s appointment wasn’t “taking anyone else’s opportunity”, highlighting that the role was newly created and had never been filled before.

The emphasis on this point likely comes after a similar move by PrettyLittleThing was met with distaste from the public.

In August 2021, the fast fashion retailer named UK reality star Molly-Mae Hague as its UK and EU creative director.

The selection saw PLT ultimately face backlash as, after less than five months into the role, Hague appeared on a podcast where she defended past controversial comments, such as “we all have the same 24 hours in a day”, a statement which people claimed overlooked her privilege and others’ disadvantages.

So far, however, it appears that Sian’s ITS appointment has received mostly support, with Instagram users expressing their congratulations towards the influencer and her success at nabbing the role.