India Fashion Forum to be held next March in Mumbai

The India Fashion Forum (IFF) business to business event has announced it schedule for next edition. It will now be held in 2018 on March 13 and 14 in Mumbai.

The Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai, a venue for popular various business events, will host the eighth edition of the IFF which will also feature the Consumer Experience Forum. The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, presentations, roundtables with CEOs, and workshops among other activities.

Four themed exhibition platforms will be part of the two day event. These comprise: TrendView, L Cube, Customer Experience Forum, and India Brand Show. Retail and industry leaders from both India and abroad are expected at the event and some of the topics that will be addressed include retail strategies, design innovation, technology, and keeping fashion ahead of the trend.

The theme for the IFF 2018 is “analytical, buy now, compliance, and digital” and these keywords are reflected in the event’s four team categories: fashion brand creation teams, fashion product creation teams, retail experience teams, and fashion retail technology teams.

Exhibitors for the event are still in the process of registering but some participants have already been announced and these include United Colours of Benetton, Tommy Hilfiger, Safexpress, Infinitas, and Candyskin. Partners include Phillips, the Woolmark Company, Raymond, and Deal Jeans. The event’s charity of choice is the Train Trust.