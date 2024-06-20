Inditex appoints Lucian Dorobantu as CEO of Pull & Bear

Spanish clothing group Inditex announced on Wednesday a change in management at its Pull & Bear brand.

José Pablo de Bado Rivas, the previous director of Pull & Bear, has decided to leave the company after more than 30 years, Inditex revealed. The group, which also owns the retail chains Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius, thanked the veteran for his "tireless commitment" in various "high-level positions".

His successor to take over the helm of Pull & Bear was found internally. Lucian Dorobantu, the former international director of Northern Europe, was promoted to chief executive officer the brand.

Pablo de Bado's seat on Inditex's management committee, however, will not be filled for the time being. The group's executive committee now consists of only eight people.