Informa Markets Fashion Announces Edwina Kulego in New Leadership Role

Informa Markets Fashion, the host of international fashion trade and sourcing events including Project, Magic, and Coterie, has established a new role at the company entitled Vice President of International and Business Development. Appointed to the position charged with managing sponsorships, new business opportunities, and international development is Edwina Kulego, who returns to IMF after overseeing all aspects of business at Liberty Fairs, the contemporary fashion and lifestyle trade show.

In commenting on her new role, Kulego expressed delight in re-joining the company where she began her career and acknowledged the importance of solidarity during these unpredictable times. “The world as we know it has changed significantly over the past two years and the importance of strengthening and supporting our global community is even more imperative,” she said.

Kulego, who started at Project as an intern and worked her way up, can draw on a decade of leadership experience within the industry as she focuses her team on growing the company globally through new markets, strategic projects, and expanding both live and digital events. Prior to her time at Liberty, she worked to create the first International Business Development Department at Informa Markets in 2016, proceeded to launch what would become the first Project Tokyo, and has demonstrated expertise in advancing omnichannel solutions for the fashion B2B industry.

In addition to her work traveling the world to make meaningful partnerships in fashion, Kulego founded her own makeup company in 2017 as another way to generate a positive impact. Essentials By Edwina, is a vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand designed for women of color to help balance the lack of diversity in the beauty industry.