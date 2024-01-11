Institut Français de la Mode names Marie Schneier director of public relations

The Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) has appointed Marie Schneier as its Director of Public Relations. Shneier has several years of experience working for fashion houses such as Hermès and Agnès b. under her belt, and also worked for the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Reporting to Delphine Wharmby, director of marketing & communication and international academic partnerships, Marie Schneier will be in charge of the establishment's public relations with its various audiences, including the media and institutional and cultural partners.

"I am delighted to welcome Marie to this newly created position. Her knowledge of the fashion ecosystem and cultural institutions, her dynamic approach and her experience will be undeniable assets in continuing to raise IFM's profile and develop new partnerships", Xavier Romatet, managing director of the IFM, said in a statement.

Herself a graduate of Paris-Cité University, Marie Schneier has already worked with the IFM, on short-term assignments in 2021 and 2022. She began her career as a press officer at French institution Quartier Général before moving on to other fashion houses and institutions.

"I was keen to put my skills to good use in a project that would have an impact and pass on my knowledge. As well as having a particular attachment to the school, having closely followed its development in my previous position, IFM has consistently nurtured me and helped me to progress as a professional", the school's new public relations director said in a statement.

Based in Paris, the Institut Français de la Mode accommodates about 1,300 students of 67 different nationalities. It is a private higher education institution, recognised by the French ministry of higher education, which offers programmes at the bachelor, master and executive MBA levels in the fields of fashion management, design and expertise.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English: Veerle Versteeg.