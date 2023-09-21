Inter Parfums taps new board member as two retire

Inter Parfums has announced the appointment of Gerard Kappauf as its newest board member as Michel Dyens and Patrick Choël retire.

It reduces Inter Parfums’ board size to nine members, of which five are independent.

Kappauf began his career in fashion working at a Jean Paul Gaultier show. He then went on to provide marketing and acquisition consulting services to L’Oréal Group while Lindsay Owen Jone was chair.

In 1992, Kappauf founded fashion and lifestyle magazine Citizen K, which in 2012 became Citizen K International. The magazine, owned by K Groupe, has since expanded into various different markets.

“We are delighted to welcome Kappauf to our board,” said Inter Parfums chair and CEO Jean Madar in a statement.

“We are confident that Kappauf’s perspective on fashion, luxury, culture, and the art of living will bring diversity of viewpoints to our board of directors,” Madar said.