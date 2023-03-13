Intimissimi names Jennifer Lopez new brand ambassador

In connection with the launch of its SS23 campaign, Italian lingerie and loungewear brand Intimissimi introduced the all-around artist Jennifer Lopez as its new face.

The celebrity was chosen as she embodies the “portrait of a woman everyone can relate to”, as explained in a press release. The campaign portrays her as a down-to-earth individual, doing everyday tasks whilst wearing the new items.

Lopez brings a modern, yet sexy look to the table that intends to celebrate today’s women of all backgrounds. Matteo Veronesi, chief executive officer, adds: “We want women to live the most fulfilling lives and feel empowered every day.”

With this campaign, creative director Riccardo Ruini wants to seize the character of an Italian summer by using vibrant shades like fuchsia, orange and turquoise, colours drawn from the popular holiday destination Positano.