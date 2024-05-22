Ipsy names Francine Li as its new chief marketing officer

Beauty membership platform Ipsy has appointed Francine Li as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

In her new role reporting to CEO Scott Gilbertson, Li will lead marketing, communications, and ensure seamless member experience to further Ipsy's mission of inspiring everyone to express their unique beauty. She will oversee efforts to reinvigorate the IPSY brand to engage the current community and reach the next generation of beauty fans.

The company said in a statement that, committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout her career, Li will also work with Ipsy to continue to advance impact efforts at the company.

"Francine is a visionary talent. Her impressive success building resonant brands with next-generation customers will be invaluable to the growth trajectory and market leadership of Ipsy," said the company’s chief executive officer Scott Gilbertson.

Li most recently served as global head of marketing at Riot Games where she oversaw culture-shaping games including League of Legends and Valorant. Similarly, she led global brand strategy at Netflix, during a period of hyper growth. Previously, at creative agencies, she led creative campaigns for iconic brands including Procter & Gamble, ESPN, and Budweiser.

"I look forward to applying my passions for creativity and innovation to a brand that epitomises empowerment and self-expression. As someone who grew up not seeing myself represented in the beauty industry, Ipsy's mission of redefining beauty in a way that celebrates diversity and authenticity deeply resonates with me," added Francine Li.

Li, the company added, has been recognized as a 2023 Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO and has won over 50 global awards including Cannes Lions, Clios, One Show Pencils, Effies and an Emmy. Additionally, she has held the esteemed role of Jury President for both the Cannes Lions and the One Show.