Irem Aydin promoted to general manager of Calida brand

Calida Group has promoted Irem Aydin as the new general manager of the traditional brand Calida from July 1, 2024.

The company said in a statement that she will take over from Alexandra Helbling, who decided at the beginning of the year to seek a new professional challenge outside the Calida Group.

“Thanks to Irem Aydin’s natural leadership as well as her strategic and operational skills, Irem is predestined to lead Calida into the next development phase together with the well-qualified management team,” said Felix Sulzberger, executive chairman of the Calida Group board.

Aydin has been a member of the Calida management team since March 2023 and, as director operations, is responsible for product development, planning, production, quality management and logistics.

Before joining Calida, she worked for over 20 years at leading companies in the international textile and fashion industry such as Gap Inc, Hugo Boss and most recently Wolford.