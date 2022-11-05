Is Adidas recruiting Puma's former ceo?

Puma on Friday announced Bjørn Gulden will exit the German sportswear giant on January 1st, with incoming chief Arne Freundt taking over the role.

The news obscured the short announcement from another German sportswear giant, Adidas, who said it is in talks with Mr Gulden to succeed its CEO, Kasper Rorsted.

Mr Rorsted is expected to exit Adidas by mid-2023, after announcing his departure in August.

Adidas and Puma share a long history, founded by brothers Adi and Rudi Dassler in the early 20th century. After forming a business together, they became rivals after the second world war, separately founding Adidas (Adi Dassler) and Puma (Rudi Dassler).

In a short statement Adidas said: Adidas AG confirms that it is in talks with Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA SE, as a potential successor to Adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted.

No terms or potential starting date were announced.