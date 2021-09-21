Isabel Marant taps Dutch designer Kim Bekker as new artistic director

French label Isabel Marant has reportedly appointed Dutch designer Kim Bekker to the role of artistic director of its women’s and men’s collections.

Bekker has carved out a long career at the Parisian label. She was creative director of the business from 2008 to 2018, then took on the role of consultant creative director from March 2019 to March 2021, at which time she was appointed to her new position of artistic director, according to LinkedIn.

She also spent one and a half years at Saint Laurent as design director of pre-collection and finished products.

Marant’s appointment marks the first time someone other than the brand’s eponymous founder has held the position of artistic director since the label was established in 1994. But that doesn’t mean Marant is leaving the company.

“The Dutch designer will work alongside Isabel Marant and will supervise women’s, men’s and accessories collections, and will accompany the growth of the house and its development projects,” the company said in a statement seen by WWD.

CEO Anouck Duranteau-Loeper said there was “no question” of Marant leaving the brand, and said the business is “working to make sure she has the right teams in place in order to be able to remain at her house for a very long time”.