ISawItFirst appoints Greg Pateras as new CEO

UK fast fashion e-tailer ISawItFirst has promoted Greg Pateras to the position of chief executive officer as founder Jalal Kamani steps into the role of chairman.

Pateras took on the position at the helm of the Manchester-based company this month, after joining the company in July as an executive director, according to LinkedIn.

He joined the company in July from Matalan, where he spent three and a half years, arriving as chief operating officer in 2017, before being promoted to deputy CEO in 2019.

Before joining Matalan, Pateras spent almost 10 years at Shop Direct, most recently as chief financial officer.

New CEO at ISawItFirst

Sources close to the retailer said at the time Pateras joined ISawItFirst that an IPO could be in the pipeline, Retail Week reported.

ISawItFirst was founded in 2017 by Jalal Kamani, the brother of Boohoo co-founder Mahmud Kamani.

Jalal Kamani served as Boohoo’s trading director before resigning in October 2015, a year after the company floated on the stock exchange.

Like Boohoo, ISawItFirst targets young, fast fashion consumers. As part of that effort, the company has a partnership with hit dating reality TV show Love Island.