Istituto Marangoni Miami appoints new executive vice president

US Fashion and design school Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) has appointed its new executive vice president to be Eva Hughes as per a news article on the school website. She is the former CEO of Condé Nast Mexico and founding editor in chief of Vogue Mexico and Latin America.

On January 2, the fashion professional, who is a founding member of IMM’s advisory board, took up her new role as executive vice president of the institution and especially its Miami Fashion School.

Hughes is known as a business expert. Having mentored entrepreneurs for the past 20 years, she is considered one of the main business leaders in Latin America, the news article reads.

She will continue to teach entrepreneurship and leadership skills to the IMM student body in her new role at the school.

All in all, the entrepreneur’s skills include business strategies, leadership and team development, content creation and editing, advertising, event management, media relations, and corporate communications.

Eva Hughes: new executive vice president and IMM ambassador

As the institution’s executive vice president, the fashion professional will take on a more active role as an ambassador at all IMM events, this way becoming the face of IMM in the United States and the Latin American region.

She has an extensive public speaking record which she will be able to utilise as a speaker at important school events as well as fashion weeks.

In addition, she will help IMM to continue growing as a brand by facilitating networking with fashion brands, celebrities, influencers, and opinion leaders.

“I am honoured and excited to begin my new tenure as executive vice president of Istituto Marangoni Miami and look forward to working with the faculty, staff, alumni, and colleagues,” Hughes said in a statement.

“For the last five years, it has been a privilege to serve on the advisory board”, she continued, “and I am thrilled to continue to advance IMM's mission and build on its strong foundation and legacy of excellence to transform Miami’s fashion landscape.”

“I am excited to work with this dynamic community in this new role and as co-chair of the Advisory Board to continue to provide the highest levels of excellence,” she concluded.

Hakan Baykam, president and CEO of IMM added: “I have known Eva for a while, and I have deep respect for the work that she has accomplished as a business and thought leader in the region.”

“It is of utmost importance to me that our students are exposed to the type of entrepreneurial attitude she puts in all of her endeavours,” he continued. “If one learns by example, Eva Hughes is one to model.”

Hughes was recently awarded an honorary master’s degree in fashion and luxury brand management at IMM’s graduation ceremony in December 2022.