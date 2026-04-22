Ivano Cauli named new CEO of Pitti Immagine

Ivano Cauli has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Pitti Immagine, while Raffaello Napoleone, who has been CEO of Pitti Immagine since 1989, has been appointed managing director for international and institutional relations.

Raffaello Napoleone held the position of CEO of Pitti since 1989 Credits: Pitti Immagine

The new board of directors of Pitti Immagine was inaugurated today under the chairmanship of Antonio De Matteis. The board has been expanded by two members compared to the outgoing board, following a resolution passed last week at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting. It is now composed as follows: Giovanni Basagni (reappointed); Stefano Borsini (reappointed); Laura Bosetti Tonatto (newly appointed); Ercole Botto Poala (reappointed); Paolo Carrai (newly appointed); Ivano Cauli (newly appointed); Antonio De Matteis (reappointed chairman); Marco Landi (reappointed); Antonella Mansi (reappointed vice chairwoman); Niccolò Moschini (reappointed); Raffaello Napoleone (reappointed); Lorenzo Nencini (reappointed); and Marco Palmieri (reappointed).

“First of all, I would like to thank the Centro di Firenze per la Moda Italiana (CFMI) and Confindustria Moda for the confidence they have shown in me and the board. Complex years lie ahead. We are ready to contribute to supporting Pitti Immagine's trade fair initiatives, which represent excellence not only for Florence but also for the various reference sectors,” said Antonio De Matteis in a statement.

Raffaello Napoleone is managing director for international and institutional relations

The board has appointed Ivano Cauli, the company's current general manager, as chief executive officer. Subsequently, Raffaello Napoleone was appointed managing director for international and institutional relations.

"“There is no doubt that this dual role places a great responsibility on Ivano Cauli, who has been with the company for four years now. His personal entrepreneurial experience, ability to manage innovation, and knowledge of the company's operations provide ample guarantees,” De Matteis emphasised.

Who is Ivano Cauli

Ivano Cauli was born in Milan in 1969. He is a manager and entrepreneur in the digital sector with extensive experience developing innovative projects between Italy and the US. A graduate in Information Science, he contributed to the growth of the startup Sapient in the 1990s, launching a professional career focused on technological innovation.

In 2004, he founded Openmind. The company became a benchmark in e-commerce for fashion and other sectors, collaborating with major international brands. Following its acquisition by Accenture in 2021, he served as managing director for two years, leading the commerce offering for Southern Europe. Since 2024, he has been the director of innovation at Pitti Immagine and, since 2025, an advisor to the startup Grace Brigade, continuing to promote development and innovation in the digital landscape.

“I am convinced that the future of Pitti Immagine and the CFMI Group is being decided right now, within the next two or three years. This will shape the next 10 to 15 years. We are in the midst of an industrial transition that must be managed with great care at both European and national levels, including in Italy, without ideological gambles,” added Antonella Mansi.

"“There is a serious crisis in the international order that is obviously reflected in the economy, particularly in global trade and mobility. We are clearly seeing its impact on the fashion sector. In the trade fair sector, this is translating into changes in how operators participate and a consequent reduction in operating margins. This inevitably leads to the need to control costs while seeking new opportunities,” Mansi explained.

The board has approved the appointments for the corporate bodies of its subsidiaries. Agostino Poletto has been reappointed as the sole director of Stazione Leopolda srl. The board of directors of the Fondazione Pitti Discovery was also reappointed, with Mansi as chairwoman; Cauli, De Matteis, Moschini, and Napoleone as directors; and Cianchi as general secretary.

Antonio De Matteis, chairman of Pitti Immagine Credits: Pitti Immagine