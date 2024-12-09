J.Crew Group names new chief marketing officer

J.Crew Group, the omnichannel retailer, including J.Crew and Madewell, has named Julia Collier as its new chief marketing officer.

Collier, who was most recently senior vice president of marketing at Skims, where she ran brand marketing and creative, will take up her new role with J.Crew on January 6, 2025. She will be based in New York and report directly to Libby Wadle, J.Crew Group's chief executive officer.

In her new role, Collier, a proven marketing executive with a multi-faceted background in retail and fashion, will lead J.Crew's marketing team, overseeing brand marketing and brand creative.

Commenting on the appointment, Wadle said in a statement: "J.Crew's focus on cultivating meaningful customer connections and creating unforgettable moments has helped sustain our brand and enabled us to attract some of the most creative and innovative minds in fashion and retail.

"In Julia, we have found a distinguished marketing leader who brings an ideal combination of brand building expertise, fashion industry knowledge, and passion for culturally-relevant marketing strategies that will drive even greater engagement. Her versatile background, proven leadership capabilities, and forward-thinking approach will be a valuable addition to our team as we continue to build on our momentum."

Before Skims, Collier served as senior director of brand marketing and creative at A.L.C, where she led all strategic and creative initiatives related to branding, marketing and communications. Previously, she served as director of creative production at Wednesday Agency for four years and was brand director at Nicola Formichetti Studio, where she led Diesel's rebranding efforts.

Collier added: "This is an iconic American brand that has been at the forefront of consumer consciousness for decades and holds a unique space in culture, both past and present. I look forward to partnering with Libby, Olympia and Brendon to deliver impactful customer-centric experiences that drive the brand into this next chapter.”