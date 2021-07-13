J.Jill appoints new board member

US womenswear retailer J.Jill has appointed Jyothi Rao to its board of directors.

Rao is currently the CEO and president of omnichannel boutique retailer Intermix, and previously held various leadership positions across brands like Calvin Klein and Gap.

J.Jill CEO and president Claire Spofford welcomed Rao to the new role, and said she looks forward to adding “such a talented female leader” with “extensive knowledge of the retail landscape” to the board.

“I am thrilled to be joining J. Jill's board of directors,” Rao commented. “The brand occupies an important place in the market, serving remarkable women. I look forward to supporting the current team in unlocking the brand's full potential.”