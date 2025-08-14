Jacopo Venturini steps down as Valentino CEO

Jacopo Venturini has reportedly resigned with immediate effect as chief executive officer of Valentino. Venturini has taken a break "for personal reasons," WWD exclusively reports. The Italian fashion house has not yet released a statement at the time of writing.

A successor to Venturini has not yet been named. However, an announcement may follow soon, the fashion house told WWD.

Venturini became Valentino's CEO in 2020. This marked a return to the fashion house for him. He was brand manager for womenswear and menswear at the brand between 2000 and 2004. He briefly left for Prada, but returned in 2008 as collection director. He remained in this role until 2015, after which he joined Gucci.