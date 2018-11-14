Jan van Leeuwen is the new Vice President, General Manager of The North Face EMEA

VF Corporation has appointed Jan van Leeuwen to the position of Vice President, General Manager for the brand The North Face in the EMEA region. Leeuwen works for VF since 2011 and most recently served as Vice President, General Manager. Prior to joining the company, he held senior roles in several companies, including Nike, Sole Technology and O’Neill.

“During his tenure with VF, Jan has demonstrated strong leadership and an ability to develop a thriving business”, said VF’s Group President for the EMEA region, Martino Scabbia Guerrini, in a statement. “His extensive experience in the retail industry combined with his proven track record of business results make him the ideal person to lead The North Face in EMEA”.

Founded in 1966, The North Face is one of the leading brands in the outdoor segment. VF Corporation owns several other apparel brands, including Vans, Timberland, Wrangler and Lee -- the last two were spun off into a second, public company in August, so that VF can focus on outdoor products and activewear.

Photo: courtesy of VF Corporation