JCPenney announces two senior executive appointments

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has appointed Brooke Buchanan, a communications executive with over 15 years of experience, will join the company on October 28, 2019, as Senior Vice President, communications, reporting to Jill Soltau, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The company also said in a statement that Robin Beuthin is joining JCPenney as Vice President, Creative Marketing reporting to Shawn Gensch, Executive Vice president, Chief Customer Officer.

“Brooke is a highly accomplished communications leader who has created and implemented external and internal communications strategies for several renowned retail and consumable product organizations,” said Soltau.

JCPenney appoints senior executives

Most recently, Buchanan served as senior vice president of corporate affairs at Whole Foods Market, where she led the company through both the 2017 merger with Amazon and the transition that followed. She, the company added, also served as vice president of communications for Theranos, vice president of public relations for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and held multiple communications senior leadership roles at Walmart Stores, Inc. Prior to her corporate experience, she spent over a decade in roles of increasing responsibility in political and government communications, including national press secretary for the John McCain 2008 Presidential Campaign.

Beuthin, the company said, will be responsible for designing, managing and bringing brand storytelling to life through creative vision, voice and content. Beuthin joins JCPenney from The Walt Disney Company where she most recently served as vice president of retail brand and creative. In that role, she was responsible for managing the brand and creative vision across stores, e-commerce and third-party retail, including its Walmart, Target and Amazon partnerships. Prior to Disney, she was executive director, creative at Sony Pictures Entertainment and director of character art at Saban Entertainment.

Picture:Brooke Buchanan,Robin Beuthin,JCPenney newsroom