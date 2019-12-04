JCPenney names Karl Walsh as Chief Digital Officer

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has announced Karl Walsh, an executive with more than 18 years of ecommerce expertise, joined the Company on December 2, 2019 as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, to lead strategic advancements of the company’s digital platforms and bring the customer experience to life, most notably in its flagship store Jcp.com. In this role, the company added, Walsh will report to Shawn Gensch, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer.

“Nearly 90 percent of shoppers begin their path to purchase online, so Karl’s background of building and executing digital strategies for global brands will help us improve our ecommerce offering and drive traffic across all channels. His strategic vision will be an asset for us as we continue delivering inspiring, shared experiences to our customers, helping to restore JCPenney to sustainable, profitable growth,” said Gensch in a statement.

Most recently, Walsh was chief digital officer at Pandora Jewellery, where he grew its global ecommerce business and increased cross-channel consumer engagement. Previously, he led the US consumer eCcmmerce and digital practice for Boston Consulting Group and served clients in the consumer and retail practices at McKinsey & Company.