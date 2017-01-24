JCPenney names Snehil Gambhir as MD at GIC Bangalore

JCPenney has appointed Snehil Gambhir as Vice President and Managing Director at the company's global in-house center (GIC) in Bangalore, India. The company said, Gambhir brings over 20 years of global business and technology experience to JCPenney.

"Snehil is a proven solutions driven leader with extensive experience in global business and technology," said Therace Risch, EVP and Chief Information Officer at JCPenney in a statement, adding, "We're confident that his leadership will empower our Bangalore team to continue delivering important business and technology capabilities for JCPenney."

In his role, Gambhir leads all operations at the company's first-ever GIC, which opened in August of 2016. His responsibilities include supporting and expanding a variety of key business functions, including IT, digital, store operations, analytics, marketing, infrastructure and merchandise operations.

Gambhir most recently worked as chief operating officer for Aviva Life Insurance India, where he was responsible for all strategic and operations leadership of Aviva's Service Delivery functions. Prior to that, he spent ten years at GE in roles of increasing responsibility, including contracts and cost out leader for GE Oil & Gas; business leader for GE's GENPACT Center of Excellence; and quality, operations and digitization leader for GE Corporate, Global Business Services.