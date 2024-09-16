JD Sports appoints Prama Bhatt as non-executive director

JD Sports Fashion Plc has appointed Prama Bhatt to the board as a non-executive director, with effect from September 23, 2024.

Bhatt, the company said, will join the nominations and the remuneration committees along with the board of JD's US subsidiary, Genesis Holdings Inc.

Commenting on Bhatt’s appointment to the board, Andrew Higginson, chair of JD Sports, said in a statement: "Prama brings a wealth of relevant experience to the board and, in particular, a deep understanding of the US retail landscape. "

Bhatt brings over 20 years of experience in omnichannel retailing, leading digital & e-commerce teams at Kenneth Cole Productions and Toys R Us.

Most recently, the company added, she served as chief digital officer of Ulta Beauty, where she was instrumental in driving the company's digital transformation and expanding its omnichannel presence.

She also sits on the compensation committee and board of Hormel Foods Inc.