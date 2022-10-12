JD Sports finance chief to step down

UK sportswear giant JD Sports has announced that its chief financial officer Neil Greenhalgh is exiting the business next year.

Greenhalgh first joined the company in 2004 and worked his way up the ranks to be appointed CFO in 2018.

“He has been a key part of the team that has delivered tremendous growth in the business,” said chair Andy Higginson in a statement.

Greenhalgh said: “The decision to step back from JD during 2023 is one that I have been considering for some time.”

He added that he will support the company during its search for a new CFO, which is currently underway.