JD Sports non-executive director Mahbobeh Sabetnia to step down

Mahbobeh Sabetnia, a non-executive director on the JD Sports board and member of the remuneration committee has decided not to stand for re-election at the company’s annual general meeting on June 27, 2024.

Sabetnia has served on the board for nearly two and a half years including as a member of the remuneration committee since November 29, 2021.

Commenting on the development, Andy Higginson, board chair, said in a statement: "Mahbobeh has made a valuable contribution to the board and in her role as a member of the remuneration committee."

The company said the board is commencing a process to identify and appoint an additional independent non-executive director.