Jil Sander CEO reportedly stepping down

Luca Lo Curzio is believed to be stepping down from his role as chief executive officer of Jil Sander. This is according to market sources cited by WWD. The media outlet did not disclose a reason for the alleged departure.

If it is the case, it would bring to an end a short tenure at the luxury fashion house for Lo Curzio, who was only appointed to its helm in June last year. At the time, he succeeded Ubaldo Minelli, who went on to become CEO of Jil Sander’s parent company, OTB Group.

Prior to Jil Sander, Lo Curzio had served as president and CEO of Ermenegildo Zenga North America, a position he was promoted to after initially entering the fashion group as chief marketing and digital officer. He has also held a number of positions at the Luxottica Group, Bain & Company, Danone and L’Oréal.

His reported departure would come on the heels of a notable growth strategy at Jil Sander, which opened 18 stores throughout 2023 and reported a 17.3 percent increase in sales compared to the year before. It also helped drive a 17.6 percent growth in OTB’s luxury segment, WWD noted, a category which further includes Maison Margiela and Marni.