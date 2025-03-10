Jil Sander names Simone Bellotti as new creative director

Jil Sander has appointed a new creative director, swiftly filling the vacancy left by Lucie and Luke Meier. Barely two weeks after Lucie and Luke Meier's departure, Simone Bellotti has been named as their successor. The news was announced by Jil Sander's parent company, OTB Group.

Bellotti recently served as creative director at Bally. His career also includes tenures at A.F. Vandervorst, Gianfranco Ferre, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, and Gucci. OTB praised his attention to detail, historical references, and innovation.

“I am incredibly honoured to join Jil Sander, a renowned house that has defined a new aesthetic with its unique approach and strong identity, and which has always had such a profound influence on the design community,” said Bellotti in the press release. “I am grateful to Renzo [Rosso, founder of the OTB Group, ed.] for his trust and I look forward to contributing to the full potential of the house.”

Rosso added: “Simone embarks on this journey with extensive experience and a distinct talent. In the time we have spent together, we have shared the strategic vision and mission for Jil Sander, the values of innovation and refinement that make it an iconic and unique brand.”

News of Luke and Lucie Meier's departure came just hours after the couple presented the brand's autumn/winter collection during Milan Fashion Week. The couple and Jil Sander reportedly mutually agreed that this would be their final collection for the brand. The two had been at the creative helm of the brand since 2017.