Jil Sander: Who is the new creative director Simone Bellotti?

On Monday, Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel and the Otb Group, named Simone Bellotti as the next creative director to Jil Sander. Driven by an intuition that previously led him to appoint John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Francesco Risso for Marni, and Glenn Martens for Diesel, and then for Margiela, this entrepreneur with a creative spirit and the mind of an enlightened manager, has maintained a talent in scouting over the years. So, who is the new recruit that will take up the helm position at Jil Sander from OTB's headquarters in Breganze, Italy?

Born in 1978, originally from Giussano and raised in Milan, Bellotti demonstrated early in his career a desire to experiment, and set out to learn where the fashion revolution took place: in Belgium. In 2001, Bellotti was serving as a design assistant at Belgian fashion house A.F. Vandervorst for womenswear collections in Antwerp, and shortly after joined Gianfranco Ferré, where he stayed for three years, as a menswear designer.

Jil Sander FW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bellotti was eager to progress and, after some time, joined Bottega Veneta before moving to Dolce & Gabbana in April 2006 as a senior menswear designer. In 2007, he joined Florentine fashion house Gucci, where he remained for almost 16 years, until he came to Bally in 2023.

Bellotti debuted as creative director at Bally in September 2023

In September 2023, during a Milan Fashion Week that marked Sabato De Sarno's debut at Gucci and Peter Hawkings' first collection for Tom Ford, Bellotti debuted as creative director at Bally. Less than two years later, however, the designer is now preparing to lead the creative direction of Jil Sander, taking over from Lucie and Luke Meier, who have been at the creative helm of the brand since 2017. The duo presented the autumn/winter 2025 collection at the Milan Fashion Week that has just ended.

To discover how and in what way Bellotti will influence the stylistic codes of the label founded by Jil Sander in 1968-and under Rosso's portfolio since 2021-we will have to wait for the spring/summer 26 season. It is well known that a passion for research guides the vision of the Lombardy designer, who draws inspiration from art, photography and music.

In the meantime, Bellotti said he was "incredibly honoured to be joining Jil Sander, a historic fashion house that has created a new aesthetic with its unique approach and strong identity, and that has always had a significant influence on the designer community".

The designer is not the only one taking his first steps within the fashion house, alongside him is also Serge Brunschwig, the new chief executive officer of Jil Sander and chief strategy officer of the OTB Group, who arrived on February 5.

