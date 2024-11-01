Jim Emerich returns to Narvar as CFO

Post-purchase intelligence platform Narvar has announced the return of Jim Emerich as chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 21, 2024.

The company said in a release that Emerich will spearhead Narvar's financial strategy and operations. He will report to the company’s new CEO, Anisa Kumar.

"Jim Emerich's extensive experience and deep connection to Narvar make him the perfect choice to lead our financial strategy as we enter our next phase of growth. His return comes at a critical time as we continue to innovate and scale our business globally," said Anisa Kumar.

Emerich, the company added, has more than three decades of experience leveraging his financial and business expertise to scale technology companies through organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs.

He initially worked with Narvar in an informal advisory role following the company's Series A funding round, helping lay the foundation for its early financial structure and growth.

"I'm thrilled to rejoin Narvar at such a pivotal moment. The company's vision for transforming the post-purchase experience, combined with its commitment to innovation powered by AI and data, presents a compelling opportunity," added Jim Emerich.

Prior to rejoining Narvar, Emerich held CFO positions at technology companies such as SymphonyAI, Science Exchange, BrightEdge, Avangate, Appirio and MuleSoft. He also held key financial leadership roles at Salesforce.com, where he supported the company's IPO, as well as at NotifyMe Networks, NBC Internet, LDM Technologies and General Electric (GE).

Narvar's comprehensive post-purchase platform empowers over 1,500 brands, including Sephora, Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker and LVMH, to deliver transparency, build trust and grow customer lifetime value.