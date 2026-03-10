Jimmy Choo appoints Andy Holmes as chief financial officer

Footwear specialist Jimmy Choo has filled a key position. On Tuesday, the company, part of fashion group Capri Holdings, announced the appointment of Andy Holmes as senior vice president (SVP), CFO & operations. Holmes succeeds Richard Kozlowski, who will leave the company at the end of March.

According to his new employer, Holmes brings over two decades of leadership experience from renowned luxury goods companies and retailers.

Most recently, he was chief operating & financial officer at the menswear brand Dunhill. He held senior positions at the company since 2019, where he also served as interim CEO. Previously, he held management positions at Marks & Spencer and Burberry.

In his new role, he will work closely with the leadership teams of Jimmy Choo and Capri Holdings and play a “key role” in shaping the company's strategic direction, according to a statement.