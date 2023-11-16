Joe Jonas becomes first Scotch & Soda ambassador

Scotch & Soda has nabbed its first celebrity ambassador. Singer, actor and member of the Jonas brothers Joe Jonas has been snagged for the role months after the brand was acquired by US-based Bluestar Alliance.

In a release, Scotch & Soda said that Jonas was to lead the creation of a capsule collection set for launch in autumn 2024, while serving as the face of the brand through to the spring 2025, ushering in its new era.

The deal was described as a “natural partnership” between the duo, combining Jonas’ “expressive sense of personal style” with the label’s core design ethos, centred around what it said was a “dynamic wardrobe”.

In a statement, Eran Kaim, chief product officer at Scotch & Soda, elaborated: “Scotch & Soda is taking a more elevated, focused approach to our collections to offer expertly designed and premium pieces that our consumers can enjoy.

“Joe Jonas is one of the most dynamic artists of today and we are eager to bring his unique vision to the brand. Known for his authentic personality and distinctive sense of style that mixes modern and vintage details in silhouette, colour, and texture, Joe is an inspiring creative partner for the Scotch & Soda brand.”

It comes as the Dutch label begins to look ahead to the year to come, during which time it will begin to evolve its denim and knitwear business, while expanding into more categories, such as tailored clothing and dresses.

Autumn 2024 will also see the introduction of a new collection dedicated to core categories, best-selling silhouettes and contemporary fashion pieces that aim to cement the brand’s place in that market.