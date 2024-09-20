John Donahoe steps down from Nike helm as brand veteran returns

Sportswear giant Nike has announced that its current president and chief executive officer, John Donahoe, has “decided he will retire from his role” as the company names Elliott Hill his successor.

From October 14, Hill will take up the dual position for Nike, as well as becoming a member of the executive committee and a director of the board of directors, the latter Donahoe will also be stepping down from. It was noted that Donahoe will remain as an advisor to the company through January 31, 2025.

For Hill, his appointment marks a return to Nike, where he had previously served as president, consumer and marketplace until he retired in 2020. During his time in this role, he was responsible for leading all commercial and marketing operations for Nike and Jordan Brand.

Nike also credited him with aiding in growing the business to more than 39 billion dollars while in his prior senior leadership positions across Europe and North America.

Elliott Hill returns to lead Nike

In a release, Mark Parker, executive chairman of Nike, welcomed Hill back, adding: “Given our needs for the future, the past performance of the business, and after conducting a thoughtful succession process, the board concluded it was clear Elliott’s global expertise, leadership style, and deep understanding of our industry and partners, paired with his passion for sport, our brands, products, consumers, athletes and employees, make him the right person to lead Nike’s next stage of growth.

“Personally, I have worked with Elliott for more than 30 years and I look forward to supporting him and his senior management team as they seize the opportunities ahead.”

In his own statement, Hill said: “Nike has always been a core part of who I am, and I’m ready to help lead it to an even brighter future. For 32 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with the best in the industry, helping to shape our company into the magical place it is today.

“I’m eager to reconnect with the many employees and trusted partners I’ve worked with over the years, and just as excited to build new, impactful relationships that will move us ahead. Together with our talented teams, I look forward to delivering bold, innovative products that set us apart in the marketplace and captivate consumers for years to come.”