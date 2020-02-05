John Lewis appoints Executive Director, strategy & commercial development

The John Lewis Partnership has announced the appointment of Nina Bhatia as Executive Director, strategy & commercial development. The company said in a statement that Bhatia will join on February 17, reporting to Chairman Sharon White as a member of the new executive team.

Commenting on bhatia’s appointment, White said: “Nina brings tremendous commercial and strategic experience and will play a crucial role as part of the newly-formed Future Partnership Executive team.”

Bhatia, the company added, holds a track record as a leader in disruptive, digitally-led businesses as well as established service organisations. Most recently she was the MD of Hive, one of Europe’s largest connected home businesses and part of Centrica. Prior to this, she led one of British Gas’s home services businesses, delivering electrical and plumbing/drainage repairs to millions of homes. She was also a Partner at McKinsey & Co. for over 10 years working with clients in the consumer, energy, healthcare and public sectors.

“The business’s purpose and its two incredibly strong brands resonate strongly with me. Working with Partners across the business, I look forward to developing a strategy for the Partnership that is relevant to our customers, is built on trust and delivers commercial value,” added Bhatia.

Bhatia also sits on the board of Domestic & General as a non-executive director and also on the advisory board of the Cambridge Judge Business School.

Picture:Nina Bhatia via John Lewis Partnership