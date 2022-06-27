John Lewis appoints first director of design for fashion

Department store John Lewis has announced the appointment of its first director of design for fashion, Queralt Ferrer.

The announcement comes as the retailer continues to build on plans to expand its own-brand ranges, with it aiming to become a “more significant player in fashion and home”, it said in a release.

John Lewis hopes the appointment will specifically support its John Lewis and Partners range, as well as its newest own brand Anyday, which it launched in April 2021.

Queralt is responsible for the launch of the Massimo Dutti fashion brand, leading its growth over the course of 17 years.

Most recently, she served as director of design for Marks and Spencer’s womenswear and lingerie, which credited her with redefining the brand and collection strategy to cement its leadership in the market.

“Queralt’s appointment underlines our ambition to further raise the profile of John Lewis design and our commitment to investing in our own-brand ranges,” said commercial director for John Lewis, Kathleen Mitchell.

She continued: “She brings outstanding expertise in world-class design that will elevate the creative energy and talent we already have within the team.”