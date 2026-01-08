John Lewis’ head of women’s brands and own label exits

Claire Miles has announced her departure from John Lewis, where she had served as head of women’s brands and own label for over three and a half years. Miles confirmed her exit in a post on LinkedIn, in which she stated that her time at the retailer had been “deeply rewarding”.

“I’m grateful for the trust placed in me to be part of the transformation journey, the breadth of opportunity, and the chance to work alongside exceptional colleagues who care deeply about quality, customers, and each other,” she said.

Miles joined John Lewis amid a challenging period for the British department store giant, with the company having swung to a loss in the first half of the 2022 financial year. What followed was a business-wide transformation effort, which saw, among other things, an overhaul of the fashion department that pivoted towards premiumisation.

It is this shift that Miles cites to be among her personal highlights, noting recent collaborations with Awake Mode and Rejina Pyo, “elevating the John Lewis proposition”, in her post. “Thank you to everyone who made this journey such a positive one,” Miles added.