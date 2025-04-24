John Lewis’ interim financial chief takes on permanent role

John Lewis Partnership has appointed its interim chief financial officer, Andy Mounsey, to the role permanently. Mounsey has served in the interim position since September 2024, when he succeeded Bérangère Michel, who stepped down from the company after a 16 year run.

Mounsey, who will now take up the permanent role immediately and will join the Partnership’s board, has already been with John Lewis for 13 years, having previously held the position of group finance and strategy director. Prior to John Lewis, Mounsey had been at accounting firm EY for 12 years, advising global clients.

In a statement, Mounsey said: “I'm honoured and excited to take on the role of CFO at such a transformative time for the Partnership. We’re seeing solid progress in our key financial metrics and continued improvements in customer sentiment.

“The Partnership is in strong financial health and stepping up investment this year for customers and partners. I look forward to working with the entire team to build on this progress and ensure the long-term financial strength of our unique business.”

In his own quote, Jason Tarry, who entered the role of chairman of JLP in September 2024, added that Mounsey’s “deep understanding of the Partnership and the retail sector, combined with his extensive experience in various senior finance roles, makes him ideal for this position”. He added: “I’m confident that Andy's leadership will be instrumental in driving our financial strategy and ensuring the long-term success of the Partnership.”