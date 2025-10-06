John Lewis names new director of merchandising

Department store John Lewis has appointed Anna Milne as its new director of merchandising. With this, Milne, who is to take up the role from November 17, will also join the company’s management board.

Milne, who brings almost 20 years of experience in retail to the role, most recently served as merchandising director for luxury e-tailers Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter. She has also held merchandising positions at the likes of brands such as Asos, Jules B, The Outnet and House of Fraser.

In a statement, Milne called the appointment a “full circle moment”, having grown up in Newcastle, where John Lewis serves as a “cornerstone of the high street”. She continued: “I am delighted to take on this role within a Partnership that places people and community at its heart while delivering commercial excellence.”

Chief commercial officer of John Lewis, Vikki Kavanagh, to whom Milne will report, said: “Anna will be a fantastic addition to our team, bringing a wealth of experience to the role, and her leadership will be crucial for ensuring that our shops are fully stocked with a fantastic assortment of inspiring products.”