John Lewis names Rachel Morgans as new director of fashion

John Lewis has appointed Rachel Morgans as its new director of fashion.

Currently working as creative consultant to brands in the UK and US, the company said Morgans will join the team in June 2024.

Under the guidance of Kathleen Mitchell, John Lewis' commercial director, Morgans will focus on further developing the company’s curated range of own brand and branded fashion, which has seen significant growth.

Commenting on the new appointment, Kathleen Mitchell said in a statement: "Rachel has extensive experience in design, innovation, and leadership within the fashion industry. We are thrilled to have her join us during this exciting time as we continue to enhance our fashion offerings and help our customers look and feel their best."

The company added that with almost 30 years’ of experience in the fashion industry and holding leadership positions at Asos, Finery, Topman, and Brown Thomas, she also brings expertise in home and lifestyle. Currently, Morgans consults with Bath and Body Works and fashion startup, Yaw Studio.

“I’m delighted to become a part of a renowned brand like John Lewis. The chance to collaborate with a talented team and make a positive impact on the lives of millions of customers is an incredible opportunity,” added Rachel Morgans.

In March, John Lewis reported a rise in fashion and beauty sales and also introduced 100 new fashion brands, such as Sister Jane and Hayley Menzies, and expanded its fashion personal styling services, with appointments increasing by 27 percent compared to the previous year.