Joseph Barbera joins as new CFO of Mango

Joseph Barbera has joined Mango as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. The company said in a statement that joining from March 4, 2019, Barbera, with his over ten years of experience in the ecommerce industry, will be responsible for strengthening the process of digital transformation of the company. He would step into the position held by Toni Ruiz, who was promoted to CEO’s role in October last year. Barberà will also join the management committee of Mango.

Barbera joins Mango from Privalia, where he was responsible for the financial department since 2009. Since 2016, he served as the head of Southern Europe and Latin America at Vente-Privee group, current owner of Privalia. Trained at the University of Minnesota, ESADE and IESE PPD, Barbera began his career in the audit firm Deloitte, before joining the Catalan multinational group Tradebe as controller and later CFO in the UK.

Barbera is a new addition to the series of new appointments made in 2018 that saw Jordi Alex Moreno join as Director of Information Technology and Communications and Antonio Pascual as Global Supply Chain Manager.

