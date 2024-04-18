Julia Goddard to join as CEO of Harvey Nichols

Julia Goddard, EMEA president of Alexander McQueen will be joining Harvey Nichols in June as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Commenting on the new appointment, Sir Dickson Poon and Pearson Poon, chairman and vice chairman of Harvey Nichols said: “Julia is a dynamic business leader with a strong track record of delivering quality growth and successfully developing and executing a VIC clienteling strategy. Her expertise and strategic capabilities will be invaluable in delivering long-term sustainable growth for Harvey Nichols.”

The company said in a statement that Goddard joins Harvey Nichols following 14 years at Alexander McQueen. At Alexander McQueen, Julia led the EMEA region as president from 2019 to 2024 with dynamic growth and expansion for the region in wholesale, retail and e-concession channels. This included new flagships in key cities such as London, Paris, Milan, Rome, Dubai, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Prior to that she was worldwide wholesale, franchise and e-concession director for the brand.

“The opportunities that exist within this iconic brand fill me with excitement and enthusiasm. I very much look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and strengthen the position of Harvey Nichols,” added Julia Goddard.

The company added that Goddard will sit on the management board of Harvey Nichols and will report to Sir Dickson Poon and Pearson Poon.