K-Swiss appoints new international brand president

Athletic shoe brand K-Swiss announced the appointment of Rob Langstaff as the new international brand president in a press release.

Langstaff has previously worked at performance footwear brands such as Adidas, Brooks and Keen where he gained experience in product design and development as well as supply chain management and distribution. He said in a release: “There is so much opportunity for growth and expansion, that I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise with the brand.”

His esteemed career started at the Adidas HQ as category manager of Track and Field. He moved to Japan after several years where he launched the Adidas Japan subsidiary and became president of Adidas Japan. The brand claimed the number one spot in the marketplace by Japanese retail trade, which provided him the promotion to president of Adidas North America.

K-Swiss is known for creating the world’s first all-leather tennis shoe in 1966. Today, 57 years later, the brand still strives to inspire the next generation of tennis players, while additionally promoting other racquet sports and lifestyle products.

Holly Li, CEO of K-Swiss Global Brands (KSGB) said in the release: “Rob comes to us with much knowledge and years of experience. We are confident he will be a remarkable addition to the leadership team while supporting the evolution we are experiencing.”