K-Swiss Global Brands announces two key promotions to leadership team

US fashion group K-Swiss Global Brands (KSBG) has announced two key promotions to its top team.

Scott Boulton has been appointed to the newly created role of global vice president of trend and energy, where he will “support both the K-Swiss and Palladium brands on an international scale”.

Boulton has more than 22 years of experience across sales, marketing, and account management at big-name fashion companies including Lacoste, Pentland Brands and Nike.

He joined KSBG in 2020 as director of product and trend at K-Swiss, Americas.

“Collaborations are key for brand elevation and reaching our target consumer,” Bouton said in a release. “Using iconic K-Swiss models but making heritage relevant for today, we look back but live forward.”

He said K-Swiss will continue to be a “California Classic brand” but will work with key partners to “tell a collaborative story through our key styles to drive brand heat”.

Additionally, KSBG announced Allison Bennett has been promoted to brand director of Palladium, the Americas.

Bennett has over 13 years’ experience in B2B sales, marketing, team management and international markets at brands such as Sorel, Brunello Cucinelli, Ermenegildo Zegna and Nordstrom.

She joined KSBG last year as sales director for K-Swiss and Palladium.

“I am thrilled to be working for a French heritage brand,” Bennett said. “Palladium continues an ever-evolving product vision and dedication to its customers. It's also a privilege to work with a company that positions social values and culture at the forefront of its initiatives.”