K-Swiss names new marketing VP and director of e-commerce

US athletic shoe brand K-Swiss has announced two new senior hires.

Anna Amador has been appointed as vice president of marketing and will be tasked with overseeing the company’s global brand expression along with a more specific regional focus.

Amador has previously served in a number of marketing positions at big-name fashion brands including Nike and Adidas as well as Skechers, where she most recently held the position of vice president of Skechers Performance.

“We are very pleased to welcome Anna to KSGB as our new vice president of marketing,” said K-Swiss international brand president Dave Grange in a statement. “Anna comes to us with a wealth of experience and we are confident that she will be a significant addition to the leadership team while supporting the growth we are experiencing.”

Additionally, Kristina Barclay has been appointed as new director of e-commerce, where she will be responsible for overseeing and managing the K-Swiss and Palladium brand sites.

Barclay has previous experience working at AG Adriano Goldschmied and more recently at Paige.

“Kristina joins us with huge experience in the digital world, having spent the last 9 years with Paige where she was responsible for growing the B2C business,” Grange said. “She will now take on the overall responsibility for our K-Swiss and Pallidum e-commerce platforms, with a vision to relaunch both sites with an improved customer experience and brand representation.”