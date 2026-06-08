Kai Nesselrath appointed creative director at Carven

Carven has appointed a new design director. The French brand named Kai Nesselrath to the role, Carven announced on Monday. His first collection for the label will be presented during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week in the autumn.

As the brand's new design director, the German-born, Italian-raised designer succeeds Mark Thomas. His departure was announced in April by the brand, which is part of the ICCF (Icicle Carven China France) group. Thomas, who took over the position from current Bottega Veneta designer Louise Trotter, held the role for approximately 18 months.

Saint Laurent designer moves to Carven

Nesselrath studied at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma and took courses at London's Central Saint Martins fashion school, ultimately graduating from the Florentine fashion institute Polimoda. His career began under the direction of Karl Lagerfeld at the French luxury fashion house Chanel, before he moved to Saint Laurent where he worked for ten years. He was eventually appointed head designer for the womenswear collections before joining Carven.

According to the announcement, his appointment represents another important step in the brand's revitalisation, which began in 2023. The aim is to build on the fashion house's founding vision from 1945. This vision is a distinctively French yet inclusive approach to fashion, based on uncompromising creativity, outstanding product quality and relevance to modern life.

“We are delighted to welcome Kai to Carven,” said Shawna Tao, CEO of Carven. “A new generation's perspective on the world seems particularly important today. The essence of Carven lies in a fresh and bold creative spirit, and we are convinced that Kai is uniquely suited to interpret and express it.”