Karen Vogele named Vice President of Product & Design at Gant

Gant has promoted Karen Vogele from the position of Product Creation Director to Vice President of Product & Design. In her new role, she will be responsible for Gant’s global product offering and for ensuring that the brand answers to consumer trends.

Vogele joined the company in 2014 as Global Program Management Officer, a role within the IT department. “With her genuine passion for fashion and her desire to work more closely with Gant’s product offering, she then made a significant career shift stepping into the Concept-To-Consumer Director position and was shortly thereafter promoted to Product Creation Director”, said Gant in a statement.

Brian Grevy, CEO of Gant, added that Vogele’s trajectory within the company shows how much it encourages internal career growth. He also celebrated that Vogele’s appointment means the company’s executive team is now comprised of 50 percent men and 50 percent women. ”I am thrilled to step into my new role and to work even more closely with the Creative and Product Creation teams”, declared Vogele. “Exciting days ahead!”

Founded in the United States but headquartered in Stockholm, Gant will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2019. The company operates over 600 stores in 70 countries.

