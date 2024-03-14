Karla Martin joins Ramy Brook’s advisory board

Ramy Brook announces the addition of C-Suite advisor and executive Karla Martin to its advisory board.

Martin is currently the leader of Deloitte Consulting's 8 billion dollars global retail, luxury and fashion practice. With over 25 years of experience advising Fortune 500 brands and retailers, the company said, Martin will play an important role in advising on the brand's strategic initiatives to further accelerate its significant growth.

"Karla Martin’s leadership skills and vast expertise in retail, luxury and fashion will play an important role in the brand's growth across all channels," said Ramy Brook Sharp, the founder and creative director behind the eponymous brand.

Karla Martin has held key senior executive and board positions in various renowned retail giants and technology companies, including Google and Savage x Fenty. Named one of the Most Influential Women, Martin co-authored a Harvard Business Review article titled, "The Secrets to Successful Strategy Execution", which was voted a top ten HBR article published in the last 20 years.

"I have long admired the brand's dedication to empowering women and creating timeless, sophisticated pieces. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive innovation and further elevate the Ramy Brook brand," added Martin.